JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.65) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.95 ($16.42).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €11.87 ($13.96) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.34. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

