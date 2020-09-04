JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

