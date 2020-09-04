JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

