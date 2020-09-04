JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target to $14.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Michaels Companies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.06.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

