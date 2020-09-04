JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of RKT opened at $26.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

About Rocket Companies

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

Comments


