JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NEXTDC stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. NEXTDC has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

