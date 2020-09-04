JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NEXTDC stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. NEXTDC has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $9.10.
About NEXTDC
Further Reading: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.