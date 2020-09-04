Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 1,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

