Kim Keck Buys 5,000 Shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $47.39 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSH. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.