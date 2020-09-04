Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

LGHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of LGHEF traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 82,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.37.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling software as a service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce customers. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, customer, employee, and floor and table management, as well as accounting, workflows, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateways.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Analyst Recommendations for Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:LGHEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit