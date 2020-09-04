Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

LGHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of LGHEF traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 82,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.37.

