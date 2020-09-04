Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

KMI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.