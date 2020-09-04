KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of KKR & Co Inc worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth $227,184,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 187.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,957,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,824 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,322. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.11 and a beta of 1.45. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

