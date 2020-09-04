Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 1,302.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.20% of Knowles worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.