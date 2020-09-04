Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KURA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,247. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kura Oncology by 85.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

