Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Lannett reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Lannett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,881. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 263,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lannett by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lannett by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 108,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lannett by 24.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 67,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

