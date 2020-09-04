Lauren States Purchases 1,800 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Lauren States acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $14,832.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.30. 1,220,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,330. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $698.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

