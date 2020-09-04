Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEVL. ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

LEVL stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

