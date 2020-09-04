Leverj (LEV) Market Capitalization Tops $8.75 Million

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Leverj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX. Leverj has a total market cap of $8.75 million and $120,767.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Leverj has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042804 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.45 or 0.05620886 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00049617 BTC.

About Leverj

Leverj (CRYPTO:LEV) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Leverj is www.leverj.io

Leverj Token Trading

Leverj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leverj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leverj using one of the exchanges listed above.

