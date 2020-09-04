Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 30th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LBRDA traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.36. 7,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $149.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.56 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

