Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sigmaroc (LON:SRC)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SRC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 69.80 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Sigmaroc in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of LON SRC opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 million and a PE ratio of 61.25. Sigmaroc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.65 ($0.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46.

In related news, insider Max Vermoken acquired 25,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £10,514.04 ($13,738.46).

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

