Lightning Bitcoin Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00012773 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $338,136.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00482541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003841 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

