Location Sciences Group’s (LSAI) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:LSAI opened at GBX 0.51 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. Location Sciences Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

About Location Sciences Group

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a mobile location data and intelligence company. It operates through three segments: Digital Payments, Proximity Marketing, and Location Data and Insight. The Digital Payments segment offers migration of card payment systems to the EMV Standard known as ‘Chip and Pin' from old magnetic stripe systems.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading

Receive News & Ratings for Location Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Location Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit