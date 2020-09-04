Location Sciences Group’s (LSAI) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:LSAI opened at GBX 0.51 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. Location Sciences Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.
