Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 576,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,824,000 after buying an additional 75,274 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 27.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,396. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $210.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

