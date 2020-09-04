Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

MPC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 354,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508,898. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

