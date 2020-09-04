Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 842,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 243,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,126. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87.

