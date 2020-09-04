Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,063. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.