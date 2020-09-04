Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of ATR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.72. 15,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,881. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.