Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $563,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 204.0% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 8,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 397,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $47,250,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 64.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.62. The stock had a trading volume of 71,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.60 and a 200 day moving average of $185.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

