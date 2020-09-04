Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $196,011,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,584,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,207,000 after purchasing an additional 641,962 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,274,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,587,000 after purchasing an additional 311,233 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.47. 39,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,433. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

