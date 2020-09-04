Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $1,358,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 113,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,723. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

