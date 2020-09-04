Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 105,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,396. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

