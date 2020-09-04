Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $148.42. 510,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.23. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $405.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.