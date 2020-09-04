Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,119,000 after purchasing an additional 142,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after buying an additional 1,684,503 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,031,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,089. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

