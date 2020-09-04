Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.35.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

