Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 175,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. G.Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

ECL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.73. 38,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

