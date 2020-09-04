Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total transaction of $3,465,760.00. Insiders sold 312,485 shares of company stock valued at $68,157,591 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.22. 49,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.59. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $224.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
