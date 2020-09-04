Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total transaction of $3,465,760.00. Insiders sold 312,485 shares of company stock valued at $68,157,591 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.52.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.22. 49,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.59. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $224.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

