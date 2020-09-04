Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,661,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,152,000 after purchasing an additional 644,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. 158,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

