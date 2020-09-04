Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after buying an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 103,483 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,684 shares of company stock worth $4,595,898 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 382,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,850. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

