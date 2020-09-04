Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 445.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,990.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,255 shares of company stock worth $6,980,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.