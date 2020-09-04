Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 3,758 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 27.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

TAP traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,984. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

