Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,818 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

GILD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. 541,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890,051. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of -275.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

