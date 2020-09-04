Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 465 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.02. 524,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,769. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.