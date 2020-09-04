Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3,398.7% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 241,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,244,000 after acquiring an additional 234,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 70,340.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,582. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $2,025,948.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares in the company, valued at $30,576,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,469,508 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.