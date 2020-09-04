Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $22,868,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $18,608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $18,048,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $15,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.51. 28,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. Federated Hermes Inc has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

