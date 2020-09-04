Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

SCHG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.74. 40,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

