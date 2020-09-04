Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 288,127 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,385. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.