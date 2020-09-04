Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.82

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.80, with a volume of 4629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.71.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 1.95.
In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,792,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $922,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 208,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period.
About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
