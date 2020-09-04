Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.82

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.80, with a volume of 4629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,792,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $922,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 208,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

