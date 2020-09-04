Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 178,280 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 929.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of LogMeIn worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LogMeIn by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 719.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of LOGM stock remained flat at $$86.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 428,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,128. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 478.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

LOGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.