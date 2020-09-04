Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 26,923 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,102 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after buying an additional 2,610,787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $64,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,646 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 76.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,433,000 after purchasing an additional 651,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,307,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

RIO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. 101,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

