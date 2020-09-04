Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 273.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,129 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.46% of Forescout Technologies worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock remained flat at $$28.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,348. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.