Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

BJ stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $208,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,399 shares of company stock worth $17,636,754. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

